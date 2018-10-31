Fife hotel could be named best wedding venue in the world at Dubai award ceremony

For the first time in 30 years, Balbirnie House Hotel’s events office has been closed.

But it’s for a very good reason as the five-strong team, along with Managing Director Nicholas Russell, have jetted off to Dubai, to compete in the global Haute Grandeur Awards.

It is the third consecutive year that the Markinch hotel has been acknowledged by the awarding body, who last year, named the hotel as Europe’s best Romantic Hotel, best Function Venue Hotel and best Destination Wedding Hotel.

This year, however, the hotel is competing on a global basis, with a shortlisted position for international ‘Wedding Retreat of the Year’.

The awards ceremony will be taking place at Dubai’s Palazzo Versace on Thursday, November 1, and MD Nicholas Russell couldn’t be prouder of the team’s achievement.

“It’s such an honour to have been invited to represent Scotland once again, at the 2018 Haute Grandeur global awards.

“If the unthinkable happens, and Scotland successfully achieves a previously unachieved global result, it will be an unprecedented celebration of the joy of working in Scotland’s incredible hospitality sector.”