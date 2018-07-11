Fife hotel in running for ‘best in the world’ awards

Balbirnie House Hotel is in the running to be named one of the best in the world.

The hotel is on the Haute Grandeur shortlist for Best Destination Wedding Hotel and Best Destination Wedding Retreat on a country, continent and global basis.

The shortlist, which includes hotels from all over the world, will be whittled down to a number of finalists, after online voting closes today.

Balbirnie House Hotel’s managing director Nicholas Russell said: “This is an historic chance for a Scottish hotel to be named best in the world.

“The Haute Grandeur awards have previously named the hotel Best in Europe in a number of categories, but the chance to be named as number one globally is a real achievement.”

This year will be the third that Balbirnie has been acknowledged by the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards. In 2016 the hotel was named as Europe’s Best Destination Wedding Retreat and last year saw them scoop three prizes: Best Function Venue Hotel in Europe, Best Romantic Hotel in Europe and Best Destination Wedding Hotel in Europe.

The hotel was also named as Scotland’s Best Wedding Hotel in April, while Head Chef Robbie Penman was named as Executive Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food Awards in May.