Fife is most enterprising place in the UK

Fife in Scotland has been named the UK’s most enterprising region at a top awards ceremony.

Fife Council was among the winners at the Enterprising Britain Awards 2018.

The local authority won the ‘Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit’ category while Fife was the most enterprising place in the UK.

Lord Duncan, UK Government Minister, said: “Businesses in Fife have proved they can compete with – and beat - the best in Britain.”

READ MORE First workshop for Fife Business Awards

READ MORE Launch of Fife Business Week

READ MORE Fife jewellery business on move

Jamie Hepburn, Scottish Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, said: “This is welcome news for Fife and demonstrates the effectiveness of the strong working relationship between the Scottish Government, Fife Council and Fife Economy Partnership to enable inclusive economic growth.

“The Scottish Government has provided £6 million of support to Fife through the Fife Task Force which has delivered enterprise initiatives and business growth projects, such as the Business Resilience Programme and the Glenrothes Enterprise Hub, and will provide modern industrial premises for business, such as the Levenmouth Business Units and Queensway Business Units. The Scottish Government continues to work alongside Fife Council to maximise the area’s undoubted potential.”

The awards were also welcomed by Fife Council’s co-leaders,

In a joint statement, Councillors David Alexander and David Ross said: “These awards show what can be achieved by applying an innovative approach to supporting businesses.

“We are fully committed to continually improving the prospects for our young workforce and in supporting the growth of enterprise across Fife.

“We are delighted that Fife is rightfully getting recognition for creating an excellent environment to support our business community to develop and grow, which, in turn, are creating quality opportunities for our local communities.

“Fife Council and its business partners continue to work tirelessly to create fairer economic growth, where everyone benefits, provide good employment opportunities and secure investment in the region.”

Fife is playing a key part in developing two city deals in Scotland: Edinburgh and South East Scotland; and the Tay Cities. The UK Government, working with the Scottish Government and local partners, remains on track to agree a city deal with all 7 of Scotland’s great cities.

The award winners will be formally recognised at an awards ceremony at a House of Commons reception on October 30.