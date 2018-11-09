Fife microbrewer set to open online shop

A Fife microbrewery has been granted permission to open an online shop.

Coul Brewing Company, based in Glenrothes, submitted an application to be allowed to sell alcohol online.

The company – which brews just four types of beer – wanted to expand the business to online sales.

Until now, Coul Brewery only produced beer for secondary sales in shops or bars or at farmers markets.

Director Robyn Duncan told the licensing board on Monday: “We are a small, family run business.

“All of our staff have been through personal licence courses and completed driver training.

“We would only be delivering in regular hours to the person who had ordered. ID checks would be carried out and if there wasn’t a person above 18 at home, we would try to deliver again later.”

The brewers were granted the licence.

Emma Oneill , Local Democracy Reporting Service