Fife pub named best in Scotland

A St Andrews pub has been named the best in Scotland.

The Criterion, on South Street, was named the Best Pub at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards 2018.

It is the first major honour the bar has won since it was taken over by owners Steve and Heather Latto.

“It’s a fantastic achievement, especially as it is voted for by the public,” Steve said. “It means a lot more that it has come from our customers who think we are the best pub in Scotland.

“It’s a culmination of all the hard work we’ve put in and our staff have put in.

“It was an emotional night.”

The Criterion had previously finished as runner-up in the same category, and Steve said it was chosen this year because of the service.

He added: “It was down to the friendly, hospitable service. The way a traditional Scottish pub should be.”

Steve said: “Thanks to everyone who voted for us and our customers. I’d also like to acknowledge the staff – phenomenally hard working staff – who provide service to one and all.”

The winners can be found at entertainmentawards.co.uk.