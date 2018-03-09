Fife retailers enjoy big night of success

A number of businesses in the Kingdom have scooped prestigious accolades at the Fife Retail Business Awards held at Best Western Keavil House Hotel in Dunfermline last month.

Pouts and Pinups Salon, Eloise Jewellery, both in Kirkcaldy; McTaggarts in Aberdour along with four businesses in Leven – The Lemon Tree coffee shop; MeganM Fit, Kristen’s Salon Therapies and Elite Nails By Jacquie - all won awards.

Pouts and Pinups scooped a trio of accolades for Best Fife Beauty Salon, Best Makeup Salon and Best Kirkcaldy Business.

Stacey Whittaker, owner, said: “Having won Best Makeup Artist and Best Fife Beauty salon previously we were overwhelmed to win these again this year as well as Best Kirkcaldy Business.

“I am completely overjoyed and grateful to all of our lovely clients that nominated and voted for us throughout this process. We are really looking forward to the grand final in June where all the winners from across Scotland come together for the announcement of the national winners.”

Louise Canning, owner of Eloise Jewellery, said she was delighted to win Best Craft and Creative Business in Fife 2018.

She said: “It is brilliant that our on-site workshop has been recognised. We have our master goldsmith Scott Curran who designs bespoke jewellery as well as doing repairs. He has turned our workshop around and it is very popular. I am really delighted to win the award.”

This is the second year Eloise Jewllery has won an accolade – last year the business won Best Gift Shop in Scotland.

Meanwhile, McTaggarts cafe in Aberdour won the Best Eatery award.

Owner John McTaggart said: “We are absolutely delighted – this is the secnd year in a row we have won this award. Staff went along on the night and it was a chance for us all to get together and celebrate.

“A big part of the awards of the online voting so it was great so many people voted for us.”

He added: “We are looking forward to the final.”

To vote for the finalists visit: www.scotlandsbusinessawards.co.uk/final-2018/