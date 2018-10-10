Fife’s only strip club to open in Kirkcaldy

A lap dancing club is set to open in Kirkcaldy next month.

Sin strip club, which will be upstairs in Kitty’s nightclub, is scheduled to open on November 2 and will be the only venue of its type in Fife.

Sin will be upstairs at Kitty's

The new business is being opened by Mario Caira and his wife Niki who say that falling numbers in their nightclub business in recent years mean they are having to diversify into other areas.

And Mr Caira has given assurances to the public that it will be “tasteful” and “properly run” like all of their businesses.

“I am fully aware that this won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but if they don’t like it then we are not forcing them through the door.

“It’s like Marmite - you’ll either love it or hate it.

“It will have its own separate entrance for people to go upstairs without having to go into Kitty’s and because its upstairs it won’t be in people’s faces.”

He said the club would employ around 20 people, including bar and security staff, and the dancers will all be self-employed, receiving money for dances.

“My wife and a friend will be doing the auditions on Thursday (October 11) from 6pm and she has already been inundated with dancers wanting to come along,” he said.

“All of the dancers will be well looked after by my staff and their welfare will obviously be a priority.”

Sin will be open from 10pm-3am on Thursdays and 10pm-4am on Fridays and Saturdays, and it will operate under the current condions of its current entertainment licence.

“I think there will be a demand for this type of entertainment for people who enjoy a good night out in a safe environment,” added Mr Caira.

“It will really just be a case of opening up and seeing how it is welcomed by the public.”

The news has been met with a mixed reaction from members of the public.

One couple said it was “just what Kirkcaldy needs”.

“We need something to motivate people and give people in the town something to do.”

But another woman told said: “It’s the last thing Kirkcaldy needs. Can it sink any lower?”

Councillor Carol Lindsay, convener of Fife Licensing Board, said: “It is within the conditions of the current licence so there’s no need for them to apply for a new licence.

“There is a new law in the process of being introduced for this type of business which would mean that it would have to come before the board, but that could take some time and it could be next year before it is introduced.”