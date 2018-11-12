Fife takeaway granted permission to deliver alcohol

A Glenrothes takeaway has been given the go-ahead to deliver alcohol with meals.

At the licensing board last Monday, Aladdin’s Takeaway, in Kinclaven Gardens, Glenrothes, was granted permission to sell alcohol with food orders, despite objections from Pitteuchar, Finglassie and Stenton Community Council.

Peter Scobie, chairman, said there were already several businesses in the area which provided alcohol.

Mr Scobie said: “There are already nine licensed premises within the council boundary already.

“We already have problems with alcohol in this area, with teens congregating in the woods and smashing up gardens.

“The public are asking for a tightening of licences, not more.”

But Paresh Patell, owner of the takeaway, said that they won’t have those sorts of issues.

He told the board: “Most of our drivers are over 30 years old, so they are all experienced.

“We will operate the Challenge 25 policy and if they order alcohol, we will ask to see ID. If they are not of age, we will make the delivery of food only, and return the alcohol to the shop.”

The board agreed to grant the licence.

Emma Oneill, Local Democracy Reporting Service