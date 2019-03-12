Fife teen becoming role model for career in child care

Peter Grant MP with Joe Pirrie
Glenrothes and Central Fife MP, Peter Grant, met with local youngster Joe Pirrie to discuss his Foundation Apprenticeship.

Joe, who is head boy at Glenrothes High School, featured in a story for his Foundation Apprenticeship in Children and Young People.

Joe has almost completed his Foundation Apprenticeship and has been offered a conditional Modern Apprenticeship at Little Einsteins Nursery in Kirkcaldy, where he is currently doing his Foundation Apprenticeship.

Mr Grant hailed this programme as “impressive” and said: “It was terrific to meet Joe and hear what a difference the Foundation Apprenticeship has made to him. He’s also becoming something of a role model for other boys and young men who are thinking about a career in what has traditionally been an almost exclusively female sector. At a time when we are in the process of doubling the early years education entitlement, it is absolutely right that we do more to encourage young men to choose childcare as a career.

“We cannot continue to have 50 per cent of the population ignore this as a viable and rewarding career choice just because of their gender.

“Joe is a great ambassador for Glenrothes High School. It was a pleasure to meet him.”