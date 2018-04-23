Fife venue named as Wedding Hotel of the Year

A Fife hotel has scooped the prestigious accolade of Wedding Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards.

It was an evening of celebration for Balbirnie House in Markinch, as the venue was awarded the title at the event held last night (Sunday).

The award made history, as it is the 12th time in 14 years that Balbirnie has received the honour.

Winning the Wedding Hotel of the Year is an incredible achievement for the hotel, which has enjoyed a busy year, with many on-going reinvestments and in particular, the opening of the newly renovated drawing room, complete with artistic installation from renowned Scottish Colourist Archie Forrest.

Shortlisted for an amazing four awards – Scotland’s Style Hotel of the Year, Scotland’s Wedding Hotel of the Year, Scotland’s Country House Hotel of the Year, Scotland’s Fine Dining Hotel of the Year, it was a great year for the Balbirnie team, who travelled through from Markinch to Edinburgh for the ceremony.

Nicholas Russell, owner and managing director, said: “Our brigade is focussed as never before and it’s wonderful to be a part of making this new history for Scotland’s hospitality sector.”