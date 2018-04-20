Fifers back on the road to employment

A group of unemployed Fifers have been improving their chances of finding work in HGV driving thanks to a ground breaking Transport Skills Sector Academy.

Fife’s latest and newest Transport Academy helped participants to receive training on road skills to complement their industry specific training including CPC and Certification.

Training like this is of national importance in response to a significant skills shortage in the Transport sector.

The Road Haulage Sector Skills Academy, is giving eight candidates the opportunity to learn skills in a range of different driving techniques, delivering relevant health and safety training and environment awareness, organised by Fife Councils’ Employability Services and The Road Haulage Association.

Both the Road Haulage Association and Fife Councils ‘Fife Job Contract’ co-fund this initiative and the Fife Job Contract Team have recruited candidates directly from job centres.

Brian Kenny, national transport manager from the RHA, said: “We are extremely proud of the work that Fife Council and its staff have put into helping them demonstrate the benefits of working in road haulage. It’s clear to us that the enthusiasm and determination demonstrated by these trainees will serve any employer well and that the road haulage industry in Fife will be all the better for it.”

Lucinda Mc Allister, employability service manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity working closely with The Road Haulage Association on this new academy to provide skills and training within the industry.

“With the ongoing support provided by Fife Council and The Road Haulage Association I am sure that all the clients will be successful in their chosen career pathway.”

Once the academy participants are prepared to start their driving training they will be employed by The RHA’s members.

A number of The RHA Members are supporting this initiative by offering the Academy participants employment whilst undergoing their training. This training increases their industry knowledge and provides hands-on experience to help them confidently secure jobs with these employers.

Grahams Dairies has already recruited from the academy.

Valerie Calder, HR manger for Grahams Dairies, said “This initiative is a fantastic, very positive response to addressing a huge gap in the transport industries shortage of drivers nationally, and we are delighted to be part of it, and have recruited one of its participants into our organisation.”