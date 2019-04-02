Fifers denied the right to own their own homes, claims developer

The decision to reject a new affordable housing development in Kirkcaldy has deprived more than 150 families and individuals the chance to own their own homes.

That’s the view of housing firm Springfield Properties, whose plan to create a mixture of terrraced and semi-detatched homes as well as flats on the former Nairn factorysite north of Nairn Street in the Lang Toun was unnanamously thrown out by councillors on Monday.

The developer, who were to create the new homes for Kingdom Housing Association, also claims the decison has stopped the creation of much needed new jobs in the town.

Springfield Properties PLC chief executive Innes Smith said he is “dissappointed and confused” by the decison, which the company now fully intends to appeal.

He said: “We are very disappointed that this application has been refused.

“There is a shortage of affordable housing across Scotland and a local housing association had already committed to buying this development.

“Everyone in Scotland deserves to have a good house to live in, development of this site would see 152 families and individuals housed in new, modern, inexpensive to run affordable homes. In addition, the three years of construction would create local jobs and apprenticeships.

“The decision is particularly disappointing, and a little confusing, as the site was identified for development in the Local Plan.

“The application has been refused on the grounds of noise from surrounding activities but these noise conditions are the same now as they were when the site was identified for development. Our application proposed a good solution for dealing with noise inside the flats and in gardens.

“We fully intend to appeal this decision.”

Councillors backed Fife Council planning officers recommendation to refuse the application following concerns raised by environmental protection inspectors that noise levels from neighbouring manufacturing operationsas, as well as railand road links, would be above the permitted levels.