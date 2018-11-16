Finalists revealed in 2019 Fife Business Awards

The finalists have been revealed in the 2019 Fife Business Awards.
The shortlists have been unveiled by the judging panel across a dozen categories,
The event, run by Fife Chamber of Commerce, was re-designed this year to encourage entries from a much wider range of businesses – and there are many first-time entrants one step closer to winning an award.
Alan Mitchell, Chamber chief executive, said: “Judging this year’s applications was tough because we had a record number of entrants and they were of such a uniformly high quality.
“It was an absolute pleasure to read them all and soak up all that passion and the desire to get better and make a difference that all of these businesses and organisations so clearly have.
“They should be proud of what they are achieving, and Fife should be very proud of them.”
The shorlisted finalists in each category are:
Best Marketing Campaign: Fife College, Kingdom FM, St Andrews Business Club
Best Performing Business with between 10 and 50 employees: Balmeadowside Country Lodges & Cottages,i-Scaff Access Solutions Ltd,
Moffat Electrical Projects
Best Performing Business with over 50 employees: Allson Wholesale, Exterity Limited, James Donaldson and Sons Ltd, Stuart’s Bakers and Butchers
Best Performing Business with under 10 employees, Discounted Office Supplies, Nuance Healthcare Ltd The Linden Tree Dental Lounge, The Little Herb Farm
Best School Partnership: Fife College, TECHNIPFMC, The Ecology Centre
Excellence in Community Engagement: Balfour Beatty, Kingdom FM , MKM Building Supplies, Wild Planet Explorers
Excellence in Creativity and Innovation: Fife Cultural Trust, Fife Employment Access Trust, John Young Signs Ltd, Paywizard
Excellence in Customer Service: Allson Wholesale, Balmeadowside Country Lodges & Cottage, Double Tree by Hilton Edinburgh, Queensferry Crossing, MyCherryPie
Excellence in People Development (over 20 employees): Fife Housing Group, Ingenico Group, James Donaldson and Sons Ltd
Excellence in People Development (up to 20 employees): Byron Hairdressing, Domestic Matters, Insure Smart Limited
Greenest Business: Fairmont St Andrews, Ore Valley Housing Association, Willow & Plum Soap Co