Finalists revealed in 2019 Fife Business Awards

The finalists have been revealed in the 2019 Fife Business Awards.

The shortlists have been unveiled by the judging panel across a dozen categories,

Alan Mitchell checking over the entries

The event, run by Fife Chamber of Commerce, was re-designed this year to encourage entries from a much wider range of businesses – and there are many first-time entrants one step closer to winning an award.

READ MORE Missing 20 years, Kenneth Jones family speak out

READ MORE Immigration raid at Kirkcaldy restaurant

READ MORE Glenn brings Sinatra and Santa to town in new show

Alan Mitchell, Chamber chief executive, said: “Judging this year’s applications was tough because we had a record number of entrants and they were of such a uniformly high quality.

“It was an absolute pleasure to read them all and soak up all that passion and the desire to get better and make a difference that all of these businesses and organisations so clearly have.

“They should be proud of what they are achieving, and Fife should be very proud of them.”

The shorlisted finalists in each category are:

Best Marketing Campaign: Fife College, Kingdom FM, St Andrews Business Club

Best Performing Business with between 10 and 50 employees: Balmeadowside Country Lodges & Cottages,i-Scaff Access Solutions Ltd,

Moffat Electrical Projects

Best Performing Business with over 50 employees: Allson Wholesale, Exterity Limited, James Donaldson and Sons Ltd, Stuart’s Bakers and Butchers

Best Performing Business with under 10 employees, Discounted Office Supplies, Nuance Healthcare Ltd The Linden Tree Dental Lounge, The Little Herb Farm

Best School Partnership: Fife College, TECHNIPFMC, The Ecology Centre

Excellence in Community Engagement: Balfour Beatty, Kingdom FM , MKM Building Supplies, Wild Planet Explorers

Excellence in Creativity and Innovation: Fife Cultural Trust, Fife Employment Access Trust, John Young Signs Ltd, Paywizard

Excellence in Customer Service: Allson Wholesale, Balmeadowside Country Lodges & Cottage, Double Tree by Hilton Edinburgh, Queensferry Crossing, MyCherryPie

Excellence in People Development (over 20 employees): Fife Housing Group, Ingenico Group, James Donaldson and Sons Ltd

Excellence in People Development (up to 20 employees): Byron Hairdressing, Domestic Matters, Insure Smart Limited

Greenest Business: Fairmont St Andrews, Ore Valley Housing Association, Willow & Plum Soap Co