First meeting of new Mums in Business Fife group

Running your own business is hard work, but looking after young children at the same time can make it a very hard and lonely task.

The Mums in Business Association has over 24,000 global members in its Facebook group, providing advice, support and training to mums running all kinds of businesses.

Now Kinghorn businesswoman Annie Crow has set up the first Fife group, holding child-friendly networking events.

Annie set up the group after struggling to find others who understood the problems she faced when she started her healthy living business.

“To be able to network with other mums and bring the children with you is invaluable,” she said.

“There are so many new start ups, so it’s important to stand out, and building relationships builds your customer base.

“By collaborating we can build bigger and better businesses.”

The first networking event is on June 27, 10am-noon at The Kingswood Hotel, Kinghorn Road, Burntisland. Children are welcome along and attendees will have the chance to talk about their business, share ideas, hear from a motivational speaker and ask questions.

Contact Annie through the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MIBA-Fife-Networking-930054307166411 or buy tickets through Eventbrite.