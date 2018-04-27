First Minister urged to help save Fife freight ferry link

The Scottish Government has been urged to look at all options to reinstate the Rosyth-Zeebrugge Ferry service.

The call came from Murdo Fraser MSP after it was announced the freight service was to end.

He described that as ‘‘a significant blow to the Fife economy’’ and urged Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, to step in.

The ferry was originally launched as a passenger service in 2002 but switched to freight-only until last week’s announcement by operators, DFDS, that it was to cease following the outbreak of a fire on one its ships.

The First Minister described the decision as “disappointing and regrettable” and said that there was a “determination to see a service run again.”

Mr Fraser MSP said;“When the passenger route was axed in 2010, we were assured that the freight service would continue but here we are facing another cut.

‘‘I would hope that the Scottish Government makes a concerted effort to find a new operator for the route should they fail to convince DFDS to reverse their decision.

“I welcome the First Minister’s commitment as it is vital that businesses have convenient access to freight routes to European markets.”