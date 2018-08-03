Fishers opens new head office in Cupar

Commercial laundry and textile rental provider Fishers has opened a new head office in Cupar, committing its future to its home town.

Linda McCurdy, chief executive of K-Bro Linen Systems, which acquired Fishers earlier this year, performed the opening ceremony for the new facility, which will house 14 administrative staff and management.

She was joined by Fife’s Provost Jim Leishman, local MSP Willie Rennie, and Fishers’ managing director Michael Jones.

Fishers has named its new head office Edenfields – reflecting its location in Cupar Trading Estate on the outskirts of the town through which the River Eden flows.

Linda McCurdy said: “Fishers occupies an important place in the UK laundry market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to create a new head office facility that reflects its position as a significant, modern laundry business.”

Michael Jones added: “We’re proud to be based in Cupar and our new head office provides modern accommodation for our central services team alongside the conferencing and meeting facilities that are essential to running our business.

“We love the fact that we’re right across the road from our largest Scottish laundry here in the town.”

The company provides linen and workwear laundering and rental services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. The business currently operates from seven sites across Scotland and the north of England.

Picture by Alan Richardson.