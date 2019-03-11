Former Fife apprentice praises apprenticeship scheme

A former Modern Apprentice, who trained at Fife College is encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

Blair Hendry (22), from Glenrothes, is now a qualified electrician after completing his Modern Apprenticeship with Fife Council 18 months ago.

Blair has not looked back since qualifying, picking up an award for Best Apprentice of the Year in 2018 and securing a new job as an electrician with Campion Homes.

He said: “After leaving school I secured an apprenticeship with Fife Council – the mixture of experience and skills I learnt at Fife College and on the job was perfect for me and I am really grateful to the College and the Council for their support.

“Towards the end of my apprenticeship I took a trade test and was pleased to finish in the top 16 in the country. I then went through an informal and formal interview and was delighted to scoop the title of SJIB/Edmundson Apprentice of the Year 2018.

“In January I secured employment with national house builder Campion Homes which I’m really enjoying. I found it easy to get a new job and hope to, longer term, use my experience and qualifications to travel and work in different countries.

“Studying for a Modern Apprenticeship really opened doors for me – the opportunities are endless and it is also great to get paid to learn. Modern Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to gaining the skills and experience you need to secure a great career and I would recommend it to anyone.”

For further details about Modern Apprenticeships visit fife.ac.uk.