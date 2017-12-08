Former Kirkcaldy BHS store sold

A huge empty shop unit marring the centre of Kirkcaldy High Street is set to be filled with the sale of the former BhS store.

The site is one of the largest in the pedestrianised area of the town centre and has lain vacant since the retail giant closed its doors at the end of July last year, with the loss of around 30 jobs.

And news that the premises could soon be occupied once again will be welcomed by local traders and shoppers alike.

The 35,500 square feet premises with an annual rent bill of £330,000, was set to be auctioned off yesterday (Thursday) in London by Acuitus Commercial Investment Properties.

However a spokesman for the company said it was sold “a few weeks before the auction.”

He was unable to say who had bought it or for how much.

The ground floor is designated for retail with a basement, first and second floor levels. A small part of the property giving access to the Mercat Shopping Centre is held leasehold for a term expiring in 2099.

BhS in Kirkcaldy was the first to open in Scotland in 1964 and led the way for the opening of a further 162 around the country.

It closed almost 18 months ago after the administrators failed to secure a rescue bid to enable it to continue trading. Many of its staff had several generations of the same family working there.

Welcoming the news Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of the Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “This is great news for the town centre.

“When BHS closed it left a massive pit and hopefully it will be filled by a busy, bustling business that makes money and gives us jobs and security for the High Street.”