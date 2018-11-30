Former Kirkcaldy police station turned into new beauty parlour

It used to be that ‘time in the cells’ meant only trouble... but not any more thanks to the transformation of a former Kirkcaldy police station.

Now it’s the long arm of the beauty therapist rather than the law that’s hoping to reach out to the public with the opening of a new business in the former cop shop in Templehall.

It’s all the hard work of Nic Rich, a 31-year-old beauty therapy graduate from Kirkcaldy, who spotted the potential of the former police station building and the possibility of turning it into her dream business.

And now that dream has become reality with the former Fife College student opening the doors of Headquarters Beauty Salon for the first time this week.

“I can’t quite believe we’ve finally made it, the last four months since we got the keys to the building have been like a whirlwind,” Nic told the Press.

Nic, who has opened the new business in partnership with mum Karen, said the offer of the building came up by chance and they seized the opportunity to create their dream business.

Now, instead of ‘getting your collar felt’, customers are offered a vast range of beauty treatments from eye lash tints, to full body massage, and everything in between.

“It was always the intention to offer a head to toe service all under one roof and I have got together a great team of ladies who are experts in their fields, be it hair, nails or whatever,” said Nic.

“We only opened on Saturday but it feels like the whole community has been in to see what we’ve done to the place and check us out, which is great.

“The feedback has been fantastic, we couldn’t have asked for more.

And as well as the new salon seeing Nic fulfill a dream of owning her own business, the new venture has also provided a jobs boost with the creation of six new posts.

And the business is breathing new life into the area and bringing one of a number of vacant properties back into use.

Having closed a number of years back, the former station was reopened by the then Fife Police Division back in 2003 to help tackle the rise of antisocial behavior and petty crime in the area.

But with the formation of Police Scotland the building in Cairnwell Place was one of a number earmarked for closure as the force underwent a programme of restructuring.

“The new venture has been welcomed by local residents in part of Kirkcaldy that has suffered economically in recent years.

“It’s a lovely wee place, I sure it will be a resounding success,” said customer Cathy Davies.

The salon is open six days a week and has late bookings on Thursdays.