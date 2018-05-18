Franchise award for Barking Mad

Barking Mad Dog Care has been named 2018 Franchisee of the Year at their 15th national conference

The Fife and Kinross branch, owned by John and Elaine Warburton, scooped the award last week.

It provides bespoke holidays for dogs whilst their owners are away. They were also shortlisted for the ‘brand builder of the year.’

Lee Dancy, managing director, said: “When they joined the business, they did so via the re-sale route. The business they took over had very little in the way of a host community, local engagement or indeed business growth.

“It is fair to say that everyone within our network loves dogs – but John and Elaine REALLY love dogs!

“They have the ability to work fantastically as a team, this is the strength behind their business.’’

John and Elaine said: “We feel very proud. Our Barking Mad family of hosts who look after the doggies are amazing people and we couldn’t provide our 5 star holidays without them. We’d love to find even more fabulous hosts who love doggies like we do.”

The Barking Mad concept is centred on accommodating dogs in a caring environment, ensuring their routine is kept as consistent as possible with a loving local host family.