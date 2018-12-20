Fred MacAulay returns to host Fife Business Awards 2019 ceremony

Welcome back: Fred MacAulay returns to host Fife Business Awards ceremony in 2019. Inset: On stage at the 2012 dinner. Below: Alan Mitchell, Fife Chamber

The black-tie event at Rothes Halls next March will be hosted by broadcaster and comedian Fred MacAulay.

Fred MacAulay (Pic: Robert Perry)

And the event will be sponsored by Scottish legal firm Blackadders.

The awards ceremony and dinner take place on Friday, March 29.

Guests will be treated to drinks on arrival, a three-course dinner, and a night of entertainment and celebration as the category winners are revealed.

It’s an event Fred is very familiar with having hosted several previous gatherings.

One of Scotland’s most established broadcasters and comedians, he is also a hugely accomplished compere – the perfect host for an awards event.

And he is looking forward to returning to the Kin gdom.

Fred said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to Fife for the annual business awards.

“Fife epitomises Scotland at its best with a mixture of manufacturing and service companies – not forgetting the wonderful tourism sector.

“I have personal experience of the latter – Mrs Fred and I holidayed in the East Neuk for seven years in a row when our children were school age.

“We have nothing but happy memories of those summers.”

He added: “I’d like to wish all of the finalists the very best for what is surely going to be a terrific evening of celebration.

“I look forward to adding my humour to the occasion and look forward to seeing you all there.”

The addition of a new sponsor for the ceremony has also delighted the organisers, Fife Chamber of Commerce.

Blackadders has a string of branches across Scotland, – and is among the newest members of the Chamber.

It is a leading provider of legal, property and wealth management advice for both business and individual clients, committed to ensuring every client achieves their goals by providing efficient and effective services.

Alan Mitchell, CEO at the Chamber, said: “We are delighted that Blackadders is sponsoring the awards ceremony.

“The 2019 Fife Business Awards have all been about the ‘new’, with amongst other things, new award categories, a revamped judging process and more help for potential applicants.

“It is fitting, therefore, that Blackadders, one of the newest members of Fife Chamber, is becoming a partner for the first time.”

He added: “We are very grateful to them for this big vote of confidence in Fife Business Awards, and we are looking forward to working with them to celebrate the Kingdom’s outstanding businesses at Rothes Halls in March.”

A spokesman for Blackadders said: “Fife Business Awards is a prestigious event which showcases and celebrates the very best of businesses across Fife.

“We recognise the invaluable contribution businesses make to the economy and are therefore delighted to be involved in an event which allows local businesses to raise their profiles and gain recognition for the work that they are doing.

“We would like to wish all entrants the very best of luck.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.fifebusinessawards.com and are expected to sell out.

Individual tickets are priced at £80, a table of 10 at £800, and a table of 12 is £960.