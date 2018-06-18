Frustration over response to East Neuk ATM appeal

MP Stephen Gethins has accused RBS of “shifting the goalposts” on its policy of retaining cash machines at branches it has closed.

The bank shut its Anstruther branch last year, before removing the ATM.

Despite calls from the MP and local residents and businesses to restore the ATM, RBS has rejected such a move.

In a letter to the North East Fife MP, RBS Chief Executive Lee Matheson said the bank would only retain ATMs where there was no other within 1km.

The letter states: “Where we have an ATM at a closing branch, we have committed that we will not remove the ATM or we will replace it at a suitable nearby if there is no other free-to-use ATM within 1km.

“In Anstruther there are two other cash machines located 1km of our previous branch.

“It is disappointing that ATMs in Anstruther regularly run out of cash and I understand this will be frustrating to your constituents.”

In response to the letter, MP Stephen Gethins said: “It is simply not good enough that the bank will not consider reinstating the cash machine either at its previous location or in a new one, as offered by the local community council.

“This is not about distance between machines, it is a about demand and fact that the other machines regularly run out of cash is already proving problematic for residents, visitors and local businesses.

“Where it should be putting customers first, RBS is simply shifting the goalposts to avoid being accountable.

“It has walked away from its most recent commitment to provide two days of mobile banking and could easily keep customers happy and support the local economy by reinstating an RBS ATM somewhere in the town.”

The MP and members of the community had urged the bank to re-open its ATM in the town last month.

Mr Gethins claimed that the closure of the ATM was having a detrimental impact on trade.

In a letter to Mr Gethins, community council chairman Andrews Peddie said: “I find it insulting that RBS are attempting to rebrand themselves as ‘The Bank for Scotland’ at the same time they are deserting and damaging so many rural communities.”

Mr Peddie said he has never seen the feelings of community traders “run so high” and the community wants RBS to reinstate the ATM as well as reconsider its plans to withdraw one of its two mobile visits to Anstruther.