Funding boost for community trade hub

A Methil man has received £5000 to help set up his Community Trade Hub enterprise.

Robert Falconer, along with business partner Kenny McAllister, is establishing a ‘one-stop shop’ for the community and disadvantaged youths to access trade learning and provide a source of domestic and commercial contracts.

The pair were given a boost by the funding, which was awarded by Firstport, a social enterprise development agency.

The Community Trade Hub was one of just two Fife enterprises to receive funding from the Social Entrepreneurs Fund.

Josiah Lockhart, chief executive of Firstport, said: “If you don’t have a sustainable way of tackling a problem, then your impact will be short term.

“Social enterprise provides a route to long term impact, using business profits to tackle social issues.

“At Firstport we have the privilege of supporting individuals with their early stage business ideas, providing them with the means to start the journey to realising long term social impact.”

The awards are part of Firstport’s Start It awards programme, funded by the Scottish Government’s Social Entrepreneurs Fund. A total of 19 individuals received funding as part of this latest round, with awardees sharing a total of £94,500.