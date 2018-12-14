Further controlled explosions at Longannet as demolition project continues

Another controlled explosion has taken place at Scotland’s last coal-fired power station to bring down more of its structures.

The latest demolition at Longannet Power Station saw two buildings floored close to the station’s iconic chimney by ScottishPower contractor Brown & Mason yesterday (Thursday).

Longannet Power Station. Picture: Michael Gillen

Situated on the Firth of Forth near Kincardine, Longannet was closed by ScottishPower in 2016, marking the commitment by both ScottishPower and parent company Iberdrola to decarbonising the economy and placing a stronger focus on renewable power.

With demolition work still ongoing, more than 28,000 tonnes of material have been removed from the site so far, with 98.5 per cent of that being recovered/recycled.

Earlier this year, ScottishPower became the first integrated energy company in the UK to shift completely from coal and gas generation to wind power.

Globally, Iberdrola aims to reduce emissions by 30 per cent by 2020, 50 per cent by 2030 compared to 2007 and be carbon neutral by 2050.