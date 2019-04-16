Fury as TSB reduces local bank services in Cupar and Anstruther

There has been angry local reaction to the news this week that the two local TSB branches are to reduce their opening hours.

The banking group claim that the way people now bank means they can no longer operate as they once used to.

A TSB spokesman said: “We are determined to make significant efforts to keep branches with low footfall open by reducing opening hours. This is part of a concerted effort to reduce costs so that we can protect our physical presence in local towns and villages.”

From the end of July the Anstruther branch will now only open three days a week while the Cupar office will open on a Monday, Tuesday and Friday .

Responding to the announcement that the TSB branches are reducing their opening times North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said: “This is yet another blow to the residents of North East Fife where changes to opening times and, even more worryingly, bank closures are becoming increasingly frequent.

“TSB’s change of hours comes hot on the heels of news about Santander’s closure. Our highstreets are under a lot of pressure and too many local banks are buckling. This is a really concerning trend.

“Many people like telephone or digital banking but face-to-face services are still essential.

“The Liberal Democrats have set out proposals for shared banking hubs in smaller communities, where banks could pool resources ensuring at least one stays open. This would help people in rural areas across Scotland preserve precious access to face-to-face financial services.”

Stephen Gethins MP said: “Cupar and Anstruther have been affected by the closure of other banks and I know that many constituents including people with small businesses, have moved their banking to TSB, particularly in Anstruther, for this very reason.

“I am grateful they have looked to maintain service on the days which are busiest and have indicated that a full service will continue to be offered at the TSB branch in St Andrews. However, it is important to note that not everyone has access to private transport especially elderly people and those with young children, and therefore ensuring the future viability of local services in this largely rural constituency, will continue to be my priority.” “Access to cash is also very important in both Cupar and Anstruther and I would hope that the availability of cash, especially important to small businesses, will not be affected.”

The TSB confirmed there will be no job losses as a result of these changes