Gin distiller Eden Mill expands into Princes Square in Glasgow

Gin and whisky distiller, Eden Mill, is to open its first retail outlet outside St Andrews.

The award-winning business is heading west to launch in Princes Square, Glasgow’s award-winning shopping and leisure destination.

Princes Square, Glasgow

Eden Mill’s popular Blendworks concept and its new Jax bar-eatery will join other high profile leisure brands recently confirmed including the fast-growing independent boutique cinema operator, Everyman Cinemas, and Kate Spade New York, the international fashion and lifestyle accessory retailer.

Blendworks gives visitors the chance to create their very own gin by choosing their own ingredients and determining their own flavour profile.

Jax brings a top-quality and exciting new bar to Glasgow. Featuring unique cocktails designed by Eden Mill’s distillers, this sophisticated bar has a youthful flair. Jax by Eden Mill accommodates fizz at lunch, listening to a cool DJ and sipping cocktails with dinner, and staying late for a dance. With a view through to Blendworks, Jax is on the ‘must-see’ list.

Paul Miller, director at Eden Mill, says “We are delighted that our second Eden Mill venue will be at Princes Square and we are confident that its quality and fun delivery will add to the exciting range of bespoke experiences visitors can enjoy.”

Andrew Foulds, portfolio director for Redevco, owners of Princes Square, said: “The decisions of Eden Mill, Kate Spade New York and Everyman Cinemas to choose Princes Square is a fantastic endorsement of the high quality retailers already based here and of our unique shopping and leisure environment we have spent many years investing in creating.

“The Eden Mill distillery and Blendworks in St Andrews is already listed as the number one tourist destination in Fife on TripAdvisor and we are confident that the new Princes Square outlet will become as popular. Princes Square is already a favourite and ‘must visit’ place for Glaswegians and visitors to the city and Eden Mill will enhance that.”

Eden Mill picked up five awards at the highly-respected Scottish Gin Awards including the top awards for Gin of the Year and London Dry Gin of the Year.