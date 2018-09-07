Gin Fayre coming to Fife

An event which brings together gin distillers from across the world will return to its roots in Fife this November.

The Gin Fayre, which launched in St Andrews in February 2017, has hosted five sell-out events across the UK.

The event will welcome 600 guests to St Andrews Town Hall on November 17.

Founder of The Gin Fayre, Jasmine Wheelhouse, set-up the event after recognising that gin-lovers nationwide, wanted to try different flavours and brands of the spirit, without having to commit to buying full bottles.

Between the hours of 12 and 8pm, visitors at The Gin Fayre will enjoy samples from a selection of the finest distilleries, alongside masterclasses, cocktails and goody bags.

The Gin Fayre in St Andrews will be home to a variety of gin brands including Orkney Gin Company, Persie Gin, Shetland Reel, Granite North Gin and many others.

Founder Jasmine commented:“With Scotland accounting for 70 per cent of the UK’s overall gin production and St Andrews being a town that is very close to my heart, I decided it was the perfect location to launch The Gin Fayre last year.

“We have been overwhelmed with the success of the event and it’s been fantastic to share it with other towns across the UK but of course, we’re very excited to bring it back to where it all began this November.

“We’re hoping it will be just as successful as the first one in 2017.”

For more information and to book click HERE.