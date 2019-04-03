Glenrothes firm gets go ahead to build 48 new homes

A housing application will see more than 40 new homes built in Fife, ranging from two to five bedroom properties.

Easy Living Homes, which is based in Glenrothes, has had its application for 48 new homes to be built at The Avenues in Lochgelly, approved by Fife Council.

The properties will be a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. The firm has said it was aiming to design “a safe place to call home”.

In its statement, the company explained: “Easy Living Homes understands that a new home, its location and the potential for a great lifestyle is an exciting prospect for families and individuals alike, therefore any new home must meet or exceed their expectations.

“With this in mind, our working brief was clear, simple and precise: Create every new home to include generous accommodation, class leading design, high quality fixtures and fittings, and a safe place to call home.

“All of which ensures that should this be the first step on the ‘property ladder’ or downsizing to a smaller home, then The Avenues offers something very special.”