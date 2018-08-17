Green light for booze at Fife ice cream parlour

A popular Fife cafe has been given the go ahead to start serving alcohol on the premises.

Nardini’s says it will now start selling local, artisan and craft beers and gins at the ice cream parlour.

Solicitor and representative Audrey Junner said that there was no attempt to change the popular St Andrews cafe from the local institution that it was, but needed to bring it in line with other local eateries.

Ms Junner added: “We will only be selling on a very modest scale, ancillary to the cafe.

“We will offer a small range of beers, wines and spirits with a small off-sales area where local artisan gins will be available for purchase.”

Ms Junner confirmed that there was no intention currently to extend operating hours and it was important to the company that children were not alienated from entering the ice cream counter unrestricted due to the change in licensing.

She added that staff were well trained in the challenge 25 policy and despite it being legal for children under-18 to be served alcohol with a meal, that no persons under the age of 18 would be allowed to consume alcohol on the premises, in line with company policy.