Growing success of innovative food and drink hub at Bowhouse

One of Fife’s most innovative hubs has unveiled its expanding portfolio of businesses.

Ten months after it opened, Bowhouse, in St Monans, is now home to seven micro and small producers in the food and drinks business.

Now, Fife Council’s economic development is offering support by giving the companies scope to test their products, trade and position their business.

Its funding will provide a range of benefits designed to help businesses grow including business advice through Business Gateway Fife’s services, collaboration, and free pitches at the popular Bowhouse Food Weekend events.

Bowhouse is now home to businesses which produce everything from shellfish and heritage flour to craft beer.

Toby Anstruther, founder, said: “Bowhouse is a place for making food by transforming raw ingredients from the East Neuk’s farms and waters into finished products ready for eager customers locally and further afield.

“It replaces a missing link in the food chain from farmer to consumer and there is a clear appetite for this, as our growing number of makers demonstrates. I’m delighted to be working with Fife Council to offer new food and drink businesses the opportunity to test the market, collaborate and grow.”

The new backing comes ahead of the next food weekend at Bowhouse which takes place on May 12 and 13 – the events have drawn over 20,000 people since launching..

Pamela Stevenson, lead officer, enterprise and business development, at Fife Council said: “Bowhouse is an exciting development for Fife’s growing food and drink sector. We’re delighted to be working with the team there to encourage entrepreneurs to test the market, trade and engage in the wider opportunities around Bowhouse and its Food Weekends.

This is part of broader activity taking place to boost Fife’s food and drink sector.”

Businesses interested in applying for this opportunity should email market@bowhousefife.com.