Here’s how you can support Kirkcaldy town centre

A Kirkcaldy retailer is claiming there is still ‘bags of life’ left in Kirkcaldy High Street and has come up with a great way for the public to show its support.

Based on the original army recruitment poster featuring Lord Kitchener, shoppers can now back the High Street with a specially produced tote bag.

Jim Collins, owner of The Present Shop in the town centre, who came up with the idea of a promotional bag, said: “Our aim is to simply remind people there are still retailers in Kirkcaldy High Street and that we need walkers not talkers.

“All we ask is if you want to see a thriving High Street please buy this bag and be seen with it.

“With M&S closing after 81 years,existing retailers need your support more that ever.

The bags cost £1.65 to produce and that’s exactly what we are selling them at so it’s totally non-profit making. “We’ve had a great response already and the feedback across social media has been really positive. We’ve even had Kirkcaldy author Val McDermid show her support on Twitter.”

The bags are available to purchase now from the Present Shop, Mercat Shopping Centre and Jim hopes that other retailers across Kirkcaldy will also look to stock them.

“If any other traders want to stock them that would be great. The more we sell the bigger the impact will be. retailers just need to call in, it’s the same cost and resale for everybody.” For more details on how you can stock the support Kirkcaldy High street bags, contact Jim Collins on 01592-646467.