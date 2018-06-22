House building site managers scoop quality awards

Four site managers from Barratt and David Wilson Homes East Scotland have won quality awards in the first round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018.

Now in their 38th year, the awards are the most highly regarded competition in the house-building industry, dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in house building.

Andy Crichton, Peter Lawrie, Colin Graham and Rooney McMeechan are four of only 40 site managers in Scotland to have won a quality award this year for their sites in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Edinburgh and Musselburgh.

The 450 winners across the UK represent the top three per cent of the 16,000 site managers entered into the competition.

Over the past 12 months judges have assessed the skills demonstrated in their day-to-day work, covering six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

The winners will go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and regional awards announced at an event in Glasgow in October.