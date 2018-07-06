Housebuilder looking to support East Neuk causes

Retirement housebuilder McCarthy and Stone has joined forces with the St Andrews Citizen and its sister paper the East Fife Mail as it looks for causes to support in and around the East Neuk of Fife.

McCarthy and Stone is pledging to offer financial support to appropriate neighbourhood projects, charities, and one-off events in the area, as the retirement living development in Anstruther continues to become part of the local community.

With community at the heart of McCarthy and Stone, the company is interested to hear from local causes which require support in the form of donation – and while it cannot guarantee funding, it has vowed to help at least three organisations in the East Neuk area.

Entrants from community groups and local charities are urged to get in touch as soon as possible. They should outline the details of their project or charity and explain how a donation from McCarthy and Stone would assist their project. There is a total fund of £1200 available. Please send email entry to mccarthyandstone@mccann.com and mark as ‘Anstruther Community Charity Appeal – 2018’ in the subject header. Closing date for entries is July 30.

Beacon Court is a development of 39 one and two bedroom retirement living apartments.

Its facilities include a homeowner’s lounge ideal for socialising with friends, sun lounge and roof terrace with panoramic views across the firth of Forth, and beautifully landscaped gardens.