Huge interest forces Fife social club to freeze new memberships

The opening of new premises of the town’s foremost social club has proved so popular, it has had to put a temporary halt on new memberships.

The CISWO Club in Glenrothes has been inundated with people wanting to join since it opened it’s new £1.5m club facility in South Street in November.

And in just one month the club’s membership role has jumped by over 30 per cent with around 400 new memberships already processed since the popular club moved from North Steet to its fully refurbished new home.

Now the club have had to suspend new membership applications until February, with over 200 applications still to be processed.

“The success of the new club has been overwhelming, and the people wanting to become members has exceeded even our expectations,” David Nelson, CISWO Club secretary told the Gazette.

“We now have over 1700 members, which is fantastic, but with our annual membership running from February to February, we though it would be unfair to ask new members to pay to enroll and then look for new fees just a short time later.

“Therefore we took the decision to suspend the membership, but fully expect many of the 200 or so people wanting to join to be able to do so come February.”

Since it opened, the revamped CISWO has experienced sell out nights for both Hogmanay and New Year’s night and has already taken dozen’s of bookings for people wanting to used the club’s new private function facilities.

“The level of enquires and interest has been huge and we already have bookings right up to December 2018,” said Mr Nelson.

And with the new club already heralded as one of the premier venues on the live darts circuit in Scotland, the CISWO’s rebirth is set to give a welcomed boost to the town’s wider economy.

“We’ve worked very hard in the last three years at hosting the best possible darts tournaments we can offer and that has paid off.

“We now have 12 darts tournaments already in the calendar for 2018, these events attract hundreds of visitors to the town, benefiting hotels and the town’s economy.”

Now that the CISWO is firmly established in its new South Street home, the demolition of the former club, to make way for a new retail park that will include a Marks and Spencer food hall, is expected to take place soon after the building is formally signed over to the developer later this month.