Innovation award becomes a reality for Fife company

A Fife company has won a prestigious prize at the Federation of Small Business Awards.

Render Studio has lifted the Digital Innovation Award in the Scottish section of the event in Edinburgh.

The Aberdour-based mixed reality studio provides computer generated images, virtual reality and augmented reality services to clients and has successfully grown year-on-year, expanding from a team of one to five in the last two years.

Receiving the award, Blair Porter, founder and managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be been recognised for digital innovation.

“We are in an exciting industry, which is experiencing change on a daily basis.

“Being awarded as a leader in innovation from the FSB will really assist us in our plans to grow our business in the coming year.”

Garry Clark, FSB development manager for Fife, said: “The FSB Awards attract superb businesses from all across the country and Render Studio has emerged as a deserving winner amongst the many outstanding entries.

“Its cutting-edge work in fields such as augmented and virtual reality shows the exciting role that small businesses are playing in developing the technologies of tomorrow.

“This year’s awards attracted a record number of applications and were reflective of the vibrancy, innovation and tenacity that makes up the small business community across Scotland.

“It’s been great to see so many businesses play such an enthusiastic role in our awards from such a diverse background and from every corner of the country and I wish Blair and the team, all the best for the UK National Awards final in May.”

Twelve award ceremonies are held across the UK and the winners of each category of these then go through to the UK national final.

The Scotland winners were announced at a ceremony at Playfair Library in Edinburgh on January 21.