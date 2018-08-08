Irish coffee chain Bob and Bert’s wants to open in Kirkcaldy

An up-and-coming Irish coffee shop is looking to expand its business by moving into Kirkcaldy High Street.

Bob and Bert’s is looking to launch one of its first Scottish stores right here in the Lang Toun.

The independent company were granted £2m from UK investors BGF (Business Growth Fund), for an expansion which includes 30 new stores across the UK and Ireland.

Founded by Colin McClean, his dad Arnold and brother-in-law David Ferguson in 2013, Bob and Bert’s currently has 16 coffee shops across Northern Ireland.

In Kirkcaldy, the shop would be located in the High Street unit formerly occupied by fashion retailer Next.

The shop has been vacant for a number of months after the clothing store moved out of the town centre, following the opening of a superstore at Fife Retail Park on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

Colin McClean said: “In Kirkcaldy, work will begin at the end of October to be hopefully open by December.

“We know there are quite a few of the standard coffee shops in the High Streets but we think what we offer is quite unique and will add an interesting dynamic.”

Food offered in the cafe includes American steak sandwich and chicken goujons, and breakfast items like a waffle sandwich or pancakes short stack.

Planning permission to revamp the old Kirkcaldy Next store has yet to be granted Fife Council.