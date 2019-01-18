Job fears as Kirkcaldy business faces closure

Around 70 staff at a Kirkcaldy laundry firm have been told their jobs could be at risk of redundancy as part of plans to shut the town’s facility and move operations to Glasgow.

The shock news comes less than a year after bosses at Elis, which was formerly known as Berendsen, assured employes that the Randolph Industrial Estate factory would remain open – after speculation it would close following a takeover.

The firm, which provides linens, workwear and equipment to the pharmaceutical industry as well as restaurants, hotels, hospitals, was taken over by Elis in 2017.

It is understood on Monday a 30-day consultation period was launched and meetings are to start today when more details about the propsals will be revealed.

You might also be interested in:

£1 price tag put on Kirkcaldy shopping centre

The hype and hope behind launch of The Postings

A 45-year old Creme Egg found in Kirkcaldy

But the future doesn’t look promising for the Kirkcaldy base after management said that the loss of a major contract had led to ‘considerable spare capacity’ at its Glasgow facility in Inchinnan.

Tony Sneddon, Usdaw area organiser, said: “We have been briefed by the company about their proposal to close the Kirkcaldy plant.

“This is devastating news for the staff, particularly after we won the battle to reverse last year’s proposed closure of the site.

“We will now enter into consultation talks where we will examine the business case for the closure. Our priority is to save jobs and get the best deal possible for staff. In the meantime we are providing our members with the advice, support and representation they need at this difficult time.”

Lesley Laird, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, described the shock news as ‘incredibly disappointing’.

She said: “Given jobs were saved at the plant just a year ago, this is incredibly disappointing news and my thoughts are with staff and their families at this worrying time.

“I understand 30 day consultation notices have already been issued to staff advising them that the plant is at risk of closure – a move necessitated by the recent loss of a major £1.6m contract.

“There is, however, a crucial window of opportunity for Ellis to secure new contracts and I sincerely hope their efforts will be successful.

“My office has been in touch with USDAW who have secured a pledge that Ellis will honour redundancy payments for staff who choose to leave now and the union is negotiating terms for staff wishing to consider redeployment to the company’s Inchinnan plant. I will continue to keep in contact with the Trade Union.”

She added: “In addition, the firm has engaged with PACE (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment) in Fife to ensure those who opt for voluntary redundancy are offered support to find alternative work.”