Jobs fair event for Fife jobseekers

Job seekers in Fife are being invited to meet some of the Kingdom’s biggest employers at a Jobs Fair.

The event, which is being sponsored by Glenrothes and Central Fife MP Peter Grant, will be held at the CISWO in Glenrothes, on Friday, September 14 between 11am and 2pm and is being organised in partnership with Glenrothes Jobcentre Plus.

Targeting companies who are currently looking to fill vacancies, around 20 local employers will be at the fair and keen to speak to jobseekers.

Confirmed attendees include Amazon – Adecco, Stagecoach, Diageo – Brightwork, Edinburgh Airport, Enable Scotland, Richmond Fellowship, Semefab, DW Sports, Brewers Fayre, Matalan, Noble Foods, Amazon – PMP, Kingdom Homes, Asda, JD Wetherspoon, Elite Care, Argos, and B&M.

Peter Grant MP said: “I’m delighted to host this event which will give my constituents in Glenrothes and Central Fife the opportunity to meet local employers face to face about vacancies they are looking to fill. I would encourage anyone who is looking for employment, as well as a career change or looking to return to work, to drop in and see what the Jobs Fair has to offer you.”

The Jobs Fair is free and applicants are encouraged to attend to meet with potential employers.