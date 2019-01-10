KFC and Toni Macaroni will not be opening branches in Glenrothes

KFC and Tony Macaroni have pulled out of plans to open new branches in a Glenrothes retail park.

The two food outlets were due to move into The Henge retail park on North Street, which is currently home to Food Warehouse and Marks & Spencer, with the latter opening next month.

Keith Davidson, CEO of Easy Living Developments, said Tony Macaroni had put the move “on hold at best” while it carried out a review.

He also revealed that KFC had dropped out after plans were submitted for a drive-thru at a site on a North Street car park.

However, an application for two drive-thru restaurants at the car park next to the YMCA building was rejected in December.

Fife Council’s planning department expressed concerns that the road layout was too restrictive to allow an increased number of cars in the area.

It said that the two units would also result in insufficient car parking for the Kingdom Centre.

Despite this knock-back for KFC, Mr Davidson said he was not sure if they would return to The Henge.

“Whether or not they come back we don’t know,” he said. “But I don’t think so.”

While KFC and Tony Macaroni may have pulled out of the development, one of the three empty units at the site has been taken up.

Tanning salon operator Indigo Sun will be moving into The Henge and is expected to open in February.

Food Warehouse became the first outlet at the new retail park to open, when it opened its doors in November.

The Henge retail park has been built on the site of the former CISWO.