Kingdom’s businesses in running for curry awards

Thirteen Fife businesses have been shortlisted as finalists for the Scottish Curry Awards.

The awards, which are now in their 11th year, celebrate the effort, attitude, devotion and service that the very best individuals and establishments of the Scottish curry industry put into every single meal.

The black-tie awards ceremony will take place on Monday at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Fife’s finalists in the awards are Tulsi Fine Dining Indian and Thai Restaurant, St Andrews (Restaurant of the Year – Central); Jasmine Indian, Glenrothes (Restaurant of the Year – Central; Outstanding Indian Restaurant; Chef of the Year – Voter’s Choice); Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant, Kirkcaldy (Restaurant of the Year – Central; Chef of the Year – Voter’s Choice); The Royal Bengal Tandoori Restaurant, Dunfermline (Best Dining Experience of the Year – South East; Manager of the Year); Taste of India, Dunfermline (Best Dining Experience of the Year - South East); Handi Restaurant, Glenrothes (Best Loved Restaurant); Jahangir Tandoori Restaurant, St Andrews (Best Loved Restaurant); Khushi’s, Dunfermline (Best Loved Restaurant – South East; Outstanding Curry of the Year); Apricot, Dunfermline (Best Loved Restaurant of the Year –South East); Master’s Masala (Takeaway of the Year – Central); Delight, St Andrews (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – Central); Curry Pot Indian Takeaway, Dunfermline (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – South East) and Spice of India, Dunfermline (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – South East).

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Oceanic Consulting, said: “The Scottish Curry Awards are very important to us with these being the first ever event organised by Oceanic Consulting and thta led us on to launch the English Curry Awards and more recently, the London Curry Awards.

“We have seen the industry grow and flourish year on year despite the challenges that they have faced and we look forward to honouring that at the awards ceremony.”