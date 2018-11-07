Kirkcaldy artist to sell 20 special bowls for town’s food bank

Kirkcaldy potter and artist Susan McGill will open her Christmas pop-up shop tomorrow (Friday) at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

And, as part of her ceramic collection, she has made 20 bowls which will be sold in support of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

One of the limited edition bowls to raise money for Kirkcaldy Foodbank

These limited edition bowls are all signed and numbered underneath and each bowl reads “Wishing health, happiness and a guid New Year”.

The bowls are being sold for a MINIMUM donation of £25 and all money raised from the sale will go directly to the Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

The pop-up shop at the Galleries will run until Tuesday (November 13).

After that Susan McGill Designs will have another two pop-up shops, one at The Buffalo Farm at Boglily Road on the evening of Thursday, November 22 (6.30pm until 9pm) and then at Dundee’s DCS Craft Fare on Saturday, December 1 (11.30am until 5.30pm).

Susan said: “I feel that because Kirkcaldy has supported me with my business it would be good to support the food bank which is doing very important work in the town just now.”