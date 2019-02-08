Kirkcaldy-based firm launches initiative to improve efficiency and service

Kirkcaldy-based Havelock International has launched a new initiative to sharpen staff skills.

The design and fit-out specialist, which employs 295 staff, has focused on three areas:

○Flexible working;

○Training;

○Skills ‘passports’.

These are seen as key to ensuring the company continues to deliver the highest quality products and services to customers, while maximise the potential of employees.

It will also help manage seasonal peaks in demand.

Havelock works across private and public sectors, in the UK and internationally, and its cutomer portfolio includes M&S, Lloyds Banking Group, Boots, Primark, Premier Inn and the Post Office.

George McAdam, chief executive, said: “Our initiative is designed to ensure that the business is operating as efficiently as possible through commitments such as training and development, and that we continue to provide customers with truly innovative designs, high quality manufacturing and service excellence.”

The introduction of flexible working reflects the seasonality of the business – during quieter periods, Havelock’s employees work shorter hours and four days a week and revert to five days a week through peak periods such as the summer months.

The commitment to employee training and broadening of skill sets has seen Havelock partner with Scottish Enterprise and Fife Council.

The introduction of a construction skills certification scheme cards means employees effectively have a ‘passport’ to customer premises and construction sites where they can work directly on projects.

This allows them to use their skills and expertise to deliver the best product.

This move has been welcomed by customers such as Dickie and Moore who are the contractors for Premier Inn Inverness.

Construction manager Colin McKinley stated: “The ability of Havelock’s team to come on site and complete the fit-out project efficiently and to a very high standard was crucial in what has been a complex project.”