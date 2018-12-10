Kirkcaldy businesswoman launches restaurant in famous Fife ballroom

A Kirkcaldy businesswoman has taken over a legendary Fife club and given it a new lease of life.

Yanli Zhao is owner and operator of a new restaurant in the Kinema Ballroom – the Dunfermline venue which played host to stars such as David Bowie, Elton John and The Supremes.

The interior of the Kinema Restaurant launched in the old Kinema Ballroom, Dunfermline.

She has created dozens of new jobs in the restaurant, and re-opened the doors to the landmark town centre venue.

The Kinema began life as a cinema in 1915 and was transformed into a music venue in 1938. It has now undergone a massive refurbishment and upgrade after suffering years of decline.

Taking its name from its previous incarnation, the Kinema Restaurant opened last week.

Yanli said: “The Kinema has a superb and rich history.

“Over the decades, tens of thousands of dancers and music lover would have come through its door to see the likes of The Who, The Clash and even Iron Maiden!”

“We are very proud to be writing this iconic building’s next chapter, and hoping to be welcoming thousands more to our modern and stylish restaurant. We’ve curated dishes from around the globe and presented them buffet style, and our chefs will perform at live cooking stations at our Teppanyaki Grill.”

About 40 jobs have been created, with general manager Connor Young and head chef Scott Spink both recruited locally .

Ryan Barrie was consultant for the project to overhaul the Kinema.

He said: “The Kinema is filled with stories and heritage, and I was delighted to be involved in this exciting and unique project.”

Mr Barrie was the brains behind the Citation and the acclaimed Spiritualist restaurant in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

He added: “The new restaurant really does have the X factor, with the chefs as the headline acts and its exceptional interior as the luscious stage for their creations. I can’t wait for it to open and people experience its awesome interior and exceptional food and drink.”