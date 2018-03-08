Kirkcaldy businesswoman’s plea for help after damage caused by extreme weather

The dream of a new life in Oz has been put on hold for the owner of a Kirkcaldy business after ‘The Beast from the East’ devastated her premises causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Charlann Battle is now appealing for help from the local community to get Mind and Body Studio, based in the town’s Kinghorn Road, fully up and running again.

The damage caused to the ceiling in the personal training studio. Pic: George McLuskie.

Her plea comes after last week’s high winds blew off part of the roof. The situation then worsened as the heavy snow thawed, followed by torrential rain, causing serious flooding at the studio.

Charlann, who owns the business with her husband Keith, had been preparing to sell the business and join Keith, who started a new job in Australia two months ago, with their three sons, when the extreme weather hit.

She is now dealing with insurers and appealing for help from local tradespeople so she can complete the sale of the business and start a new life Down Under.

Charlann told the Press: “Part of the roof blew off and is now lying on the grass outside. The areas worst affected in the studio are the ceiling in the personal training studio, the tanning and treatments rooms and the office. We have been constantly emptying buckets, which were given to us by Morrisons.

Owner Charlann Battle had been preparing to sell the business and start a new life in Australia. Pic: George McLuskie.

“I am waiting on insurance assessors coming out, but I had a contractor in to look at the damage and he reckoned the roof could cost around £60,000 to repair and take 12 weeks to fix. It is devastating. Everything is now on hold until I speak to the assessor.”

Although part of the premises is damaged, classes and some beauty treatments are continuing.

Charlann, who has owned the Kirkcaldy business for 11 years, continued: “Everyone has been amazing - the staff, members and clients - everyone has been pulling together to help me keep the studio open. We want people to know we have fantastic classes on offer, including pilates and Reformer classes, please come down and support us.”

She also appealed to local tradesmen for help: “I am looking for electricians, joiners, plasterers, and people who can do repairs to floors and air conditioning. If anyone can help me I would really appreciate it. I just want to get the business running again as soon as I can.”