Kirkcaldy company ‘considering’ closure

A long-serving Kirkcaldy company which has served the building industry for over 65 years says it is “considering whether to cease trading.”

Concrete Products (Kirkcaldy) Ltd is a subsidiary of J Smart & Co. in Edinburgh.

In a statement to the Press, it said: “We regret to announce that the Board of Concrete Products (Kirkcaldy) Limited is considering whether to cease trading

”Therefore, there will now be a consultation period with staff.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

The response came following a tip off that the company, which manufactures concrete paving, kerbs and slabs, was to cease trading in the near future, leaving around 20 remaining staff members out of work.

It is believed that staff were told three weeks ago about the possibility that the company, based on Hayfield Industrial Estate, could close.

A number of the current employees have been with the company in excess of 40 years.