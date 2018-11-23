Kirkcaldy gets new restaurant and a boost for the High St

Kirkcaldy has a new restaurant business on the High Street offering a unique taste of Turkish cuisine as well as creating new jobs to boot.

Efes Cuisine opened it’s doors to the public for the first time last week, and is the brainchild of owner Hasan Dogan.

Aiming to build on his family’s three decades of experience of restaurant and takeaway trade in Fife, Hasan told the Press, the new business has been planned for over a year.

“Having identified a gap in the market a year or so ago, we are proud to say we are the first and only Turkish restaurant in Kirkcaldy and that gives a unique selling point within the town centre,” Hasan explained. “It has taken around nine months to transform the premises.”

The restaurant offers up to 44 covers. With kitchen and cooking responsibilities under the stewardship of head chef Tayfik Kamber, who just happens to be his uncle, Hasan is convinced the diverse menu of Turkish cuisine will prove a sure fire winner with the public.

He also sees the business as a welcome addition to the town centre, and he has already employed six full time staff.

“With everything prepared and cooked fresh to order, acommitment to serving top quality food, and with a dedicated team, having that in place from the start will, I have no doubt, benefit us as we get established,” said Hasan.

Open from 3pm - 11pm, six days per week, and offering bring your own drinks with no corkage, Hasan and his team are open for business.

Efes is situated at 51 High Street, Kirkaldy.