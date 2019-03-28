Kirkcaldy hairdresser’s anger at 75p bill demand

A Kirkcaldy hairdresser has been left fuming after receiving a warrant notice from the council for just 75 PENCE.

The demand, for late payment of a levvy for the Kirkcaldy Business Improvement District (BID), also stated that if the outstanding balance was not paid within seven days the warrant would go to a sheriff officer for enforcement.

David outside his shop

However David Cullen, owner of Prestige hairdressers in the west end of Kirkcaldy High Street, says he does not recall ever receiving any reminders and is very angry about the letter.

“I got a bill for £110 for my BID membership which I paid right away and just thought that was the end of the matter,” he told the Press.

“So when I received this warrant notice I just couldn’t believe my eyes; the wording was really threatening.

“I was so angry that I had a rant on our Facebook page about it.

“It got quite a lot of feedback from other local traders who were all saying how bad it was.

“I have been in business in Kirkcaldy for almost 20 years and have been in the High Street for just over a year and I’m trying to do my best to help the town centre.

“To get a letter like this is an insult to hardworking traders and I think that posting out this letter to me probably cost the council more than the 75p it is asking for.”

David said he had not yet contacted the council as he wanted to see what would happen next.

“I think what I will do is have some sort of a charity event in the shop with a lucky dip or something and the winner will get a haircut for 75p!”

Tracey Richardson, lead officer, with Fife Council, said: “I’d like to apologise to Mr Cullen for this clerical error. There was a cross over with his payment of the original bill and final demand letters going out. We do not progress any accounts to the sheriff officer for under an agreed threshold so while it’s regrettable he has received this, it would not have progressed any further. If he would like to get in touch with us we’d be happy to resolve this.”