Kirkcaldy linen behind entrepreneur’s new tote handbag

A Fife based businesswoman is showcasing the county’s world famous linen in a new commercial venture.

Pauline Randall, who also runs social media firm, Florizel Media, is the entrepreneur behind new brand Cathrin Brodie, which specialises in highly durable and stylish tote handbags, but also makes and sells earrings, with plans to branch into men’s products.

Using linen from Peter Greig in Kirkcaldy, and a small scale manufacturer, Kalopsia, in Edinburgh, Pauline has ensured that her entire tote bag is ethically sourced and made in Scotland. The bags feature distinctive and quirky fabric linings, with two designs of campervans and sheep.

Having launched less than a year ago, Cathrin now produces short runs of just twenty five “Flora” tote bags at a time.

The range includes the Flora, the largest of the highly durable bags, and two smaller designs, one square shaped and one long, suitable for makeup, transporting jewellery, or as a coin purse. Fabric wastage is kept to an absolute minimum with the scraps from the lining of the larger totes making up the lining of the smaller ones.

The earrings, handcrafted by Pauline herself, feature sterling silver fittings and a mixture of new and vintage beads. These are also made in limited runs with a maximum of ten pairs of any particular bead combination.

“I’m nearly a year into this business and I’m very excited as to where it is taking me,” said Pauline.

“It’s a departure from my social media business, to something more creative and sales driven, but obviously my experience in this field has been invaluable in creating Cathrin Brodie’s social media and online presence.”

“At the moment the business is entirely online but that is not to say that I wouldn’t consider a few select retail outlets to stock the range in the future,” she said.

