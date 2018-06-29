Kirkcaldy MP hopes troubled Havelock can be saved

Troubled Kirkcaldy firm, Havelock Europa, has received the backing of the town’s MP.

Lesley Laird said the business’ skilled workforce and products should be of interest to possible buyers.

Havelock Europa Kirkcaldy firm which has a building in John Smith Business Park

Havelock, which employs around 320 people – most of them in Kirkcaldy – is in danger of sliding into administration unless it finds a buyer.

The long-established company, which fits our interiors in schools and businesses, has suspended its shares, and talks with investors have failed to deliver.

The credit squeeze hitting Havelock comes after it racked up pre-tax losses of almost £6 million last year.

It has a base at John Smith Business Park, and also Mitchelston Industrial Estate. It peviously operated out of a major unit in Dalgety Bay.

Ms Laird has been in contact with company bosses. She said: “We need to make sure that the company’s talents and its varied products are given the best opportunity to be remarketed - because Havelock are a good company which produce fantastic products and it will be a real blow if a buyer is not found.

“With the type of products they have and the clients and contracts they have, I’m sure they will be seen as an attractive option to other companies and hopefully a deal can be done soon.’’