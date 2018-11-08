Kirkcaldy pub to get £400,000 makeover

A Kirkcaldy pub is to be transformed into a modern family friendly community pub offering food, barista style coffee and live entertainment as a result of a £400,000 investment.

Building work will start once a new operator is found to take on the Chapel Tavern, which is expected to attract significant interest because it is one of the first pubs in Scotland to be offered on a new low-risk, low-cost turnover and profit-share model, called Just Add Talent.

Under the agreement, operators run the business but only fund their and their staff’s costs. Owners Star Pubs and Bars pays for all other expenses including electricity, heating, rates, food, beer and maintenance costs. The revenue and profit are shared between both parties with no limit on what operators can earn.

The investment will see the interior and exterior upgraded and the installation of a new commercial kitchen allowing the pub to serve food.

The bar and main lounge will be completely redesigned to form a large modern, relaxed room with screened off cosy areas.

Exposed stone and brick walls, an ornate ceiling and a mix of rustic oak timber and decorative tiled flooring together with a new double-sided wood burning stove will add character to the pub. A smaller lounge suitable for private functions and film screenings will also be created.

Outside, there will be a new extended decked terrace with ramp providing disabled access from the car park.

A covered shelter with seating and beach style huts will provide all-weather seating for alfresco eating and dining.

The exterior will be repainted in a soft green with new signage and lighting, whilst the front of the pub will be re-paved and outdoor seating added, bringing the total number of seats at the front and back of the pub to 38.

Brian Davison, regional operations director, said: “We’re very excited to be investing in the Chapel Tavern.

“It’s a great pub in a good location that just needs to be upgraded and brought up to date.

“Its size and potential make it ideal as one of our first Just Add Talent agreement sites in Scotland which we believe, like similar sites in England, will be very popular with people wanting a low-risk low-cost route to running their own pub.”